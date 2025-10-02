There is no intention for us as government to re-introduce Bill 7 in parlimanet – Govt Spokesperson Mweetwa

GOVT DENIES PLANS TO REINTRODUCE BILL 7 IN SPECIAL NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SITTING



By Patricia Mbewe and Leah Ngoma



Government has dismissed insinuations that this afternoon’s special national assembly sitting is intended to reintroduce bill 7.





Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has clarified that this afternoon’s business in parliament is meant to ratify the board of the human rights commission in accordance with the constitution.





Mr. Mweetwa has reiterated that there is no known intention by government to reintroduce bill 7 and that the nation will be informed when such a decision is arrived at.





He explains that cabinet has not yet sat to review the deferred bill but that once it sits and decides, the nation will be duly informed.





Mr. Mweetwa says bills are public in nature and cannot be taken on the floor of the house without members of parliament not knowing what they are going to debate.





Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media minister says government is therefore concerned with speculations that government intends to take the bill back to parliament.





Meanwhile, the Consortium of Civil Society organizations on governance has reiterated that bill 7 stands deferred until the agreed consultations with stakeholders are conducted.





CSO Consortium Chairperson Isaac Mwanza says it is also doubtful that any bill could be taken for second reading in parliament without first passing through the committee stage, where citizens and stakeholders are constitutionally required to provide input in line with article 89 of the constitution and the provisions of the parliamentary standing orders.



PHOENIX NEWS