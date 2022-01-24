THERE IS NO LAW THAT COMPELS POLITICAL PARTIES TO DISCLOSE THEIR SOURCE OF FUNDING REECHOES PF

….as Hon KAMBWILI cautions UPND to only do unto others, what they would want done to them on the day of reckoning!

LUSAKA, Monday, January 24, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has described the harassment and continued summoning of its senior party members by the investigative wings as a scheme by the UPND to try and cripple the PF.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has said the issue of wanting to investigate the source of funding for the PF by intimidating and wanting to harass the former Secretary General is unfortunate and undemocratic.

MCC Nakacinda was speaking at Chelstone Police Station where Former PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila was summoned earlier today in connection to an investigation pertaining to some vehicles used during the campaigns.

He said this is because there is no law that compels political parties to reveal their source of funding or declare were they got their properties.

“To investigate all logistic including transport, by intimidating and wanting to harass our former Secretary General is unfortunate. President Hakainde Hichilema please can you chill and possibly you can be able to act properly, adhering to the rule of law, “ he said.

Hon Nakacinda said government’s intention of wanting to destabilise the opposition was exposed in an audio alleged to be that of Presidential Political Advisor Levy Ngoma and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Joseph Akafumba

Meanwhile, PF member Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili said the former ruling party is not against the Police investigating anybody but would appreciate if things are done the correct way.

Dr Kambwili said it is surprising that the Police would want to investigate campaign vehicles.

He said political parties both in opposition and ruling receive donations including vehicles from well-wishers.

Dr Kambwili wondered if the Police will investigate every well-wisher who may have also donated a Vehicle to the UPND.

“This that they have started going as far as asking for campaign vehicles will haunt them one day and will destroy democracy. People will be scared of giving the opposition help and then the country will be left with one party in government enjoying those gifts and it will destroy democracy. Please, let’s follow proper corruption, ngabakupela gift Motoka ati corruption aweh,” he said.

Former Mines Minister Hon Richard Musukwa, Hon Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, Alick Tembo, Brian Mununka and Patrick Samwimbila were at the Police Station to offer solidarity to Hon Mwila.