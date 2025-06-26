There is no written law that says the state owns a president’s remains- Simon Mulenga Mwila

Simon Mulenga Mwila posts….



After ending national mourning, the government now seeks to give former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu a state burial against the wishes of his widow and children, and through a legal process unfolding outside the country.

Whatever the intention, the optics are troubling: a grieving family is being pulled into court over a funeral. It raises a difficult but important question as to where do we draw the line between public honour and private grief?





Reports suggest ECL did not want President HH at his funeral. Yet it is HH’s government now pushing for a state-led burial. Is this really about honouring the former president, or about controlling the narrative?





Zambia has walked this road before. Levy Mwanawasa was buried at Embassy Park, reportedly against his wishes. Kenneth Kaunda was laid to rest away from the wife.





There is no written law that says the state owns a president’s remains. And there is no dignity in a burial conducted by force. Okay if The State wins against the Lungu family, what then happens if the widow, children, church, and close allies choose not to attend, then what kind of funeral is it?



Yes, the presidency is a national office. But death should bring closure, not conflict. The highest form of statesmanship is to rise above bitterness, even when the past is complicated.





President Hakainde Hichilema was elected to lead differently. This moment calls for empathy, not just precedent.





If we cannot lay our leaders to rest with unity and respect, how will we ever build a nation that heals? ‍♂️