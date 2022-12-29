There Is Nothing To Celebrate About The Abolishing Of The Death Penalty And Defamation Of The President, Because In A Dictatorship, The Law Is Not Followed- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THERE IS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE ABOUT THE ABOLISHING OF THE DEATH PENALTY AND DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT, BECAUSE IN A DICTATORSHIP, THE LAW IS NOT FOLLOWED

I will discuss this issue, as well, in my live broadcast tonight, but I want you to know that, I am not celebrating anything on the removing of the death penalty and defamation of the President because under President Hichilema the law is optional for those in Govt, and, especially, on President Hichilema.

If you talk about death penalty, do a simple google search and you will find that the Police killed more than 16 suspected criminals in very unclear circumstances.

In my view I would rather have a death penalty which is pronounced after a trial than police killing citizens in cold blood.

On defamation of the President, while people were tossing to the abolition of this charge, a man called Alick Phiri was being squeezed at force headquarters for speaking against President Hichilema’s bad governance using other charges.

Mr. Phiri is still in custody as we speak, so…..what were people celebrating about.

So, I, for one, can’t celebrate, because I know this regime will certainly fix it’s opponents, with or without the law.

More details will come in my presentation on these issues. But tomorrow I am dealing with President Hichilema’s leadership as we close the year.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!