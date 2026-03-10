THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH “KEEMBE IS NO GO AREA MESSAGE” – KASUNE.

By Martin Lubasi, Andrew Mwantitima, James Mwale

Justice Minister and Keembe Constituency Member of Parliament Princess Kasune has struggled to distance herself from the roundly condemned acts of her constituency Chairperson Harrison Kanyama who yesterday harassed women and the Media in Chibombo District.

Speaking during the Keembe FM Breakfast Show this morning Kasune stated that the message “Keembe is a no go area” is the same as the PF slogan of “ALEBWELELAPO” adding that there is nothing wrong with such messages.

Former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu was recently slapped with a jail sentence for uttering similar sentiments when he said that Eastern and Northern provinces were going to be “no go areas” for the people of Southern province.

Zulu was roundly condemned and was jailed until now when he again started enjoying his freedom.

However Kasune who is Justice Minister has declined to condemn the chasing and blocking of her fellow women by Mr Kanyama who travelled from far places to celebrate the International Women’s Day yesterday in Chibombo District, Central province.

The Justice Minister has also hinted that she will sue Keembe FM for aligning her with the party Keembe Constituency Chairperson.

Kasune says Keembe FM should not have reported about her as leader of the Constituency but only focused on other activities including the speech she delivered during the Women’s Day.

Yesterday, Keembe FM News crew and women from the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative were harassed by Kanyama who stated that this media house is not mandated to interview citizens without prior clearance.

Kanyama also stated that several other women carrying banners not bearing messages supporting Kasune were ordered not to display the same.

Meanwhile Keembe Constituency residents have called on their area Member of parliament to address them adding that they have several pending questions for her.

Keembe FM has made several attempts to host the Minister of Justice regarding numerous calls from her electorates but she has been extremely busy and has always promised to get back to her people.