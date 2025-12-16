There is only one President in PF and that is Given Lubinda.



The Patriotic Front Constitution only provides for an Acting President when the substantive President cannot perform the functions of President due to absence or incapacity. In this case, there is no absence or incapacity as the substantive President who was Edgar Chagwa Lungu died in June, 2025.

At the moment of his death, Given Lubinda was Acting as President as the substantive President was absent from Zambia. Immediately after President Edgar Chagwa Lungu died, Given Lubinda automatically became President of the PF and ceased to be Acting. From June 2025, Given Lubinda is the substantive President who can fire or hire at will until the next PF National Conference.

The PF Constitution endows on a President enormous powers to even dissolve and reconstitute the Central Committee. Those calling Given Lubinda Acting President have not read the PF Constitution. The only time the Secretary-General acts as President is when the President vacates office through removal for grounds set out in the Constitution.

This was the case in 2015 when Guy Scott was removed and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu acted until the next National Conference that elected him President in 2015. To this end, every rank and file must abide by the Constitution of PF and recognize that until the next National Conference, Given Lubinda is the President and not Acting as President of PF.

To this end, I call upon President Given Lubinda to exercise leadership and expel all PF MPs that voted for Bill No. 7 of 2025. We will not have the party if we condone treacherous and treasonous conduct among our rank and file.

Those expelled may remain as MPs due to Government Backing but in our eyes they should be seen and remain expelled as such. The office of the Secretary-General must also identify capable members of the PF to replace and challenge those sellouts in 2026.



Joseph Chirwa

Kasenengwa MP 2026