By Given Mutinta

THERE IS UNDECLARED ‘WAR’ AGAINST THE CATHOLIC CHURCH SAYS FR MWEWA



A Chingola-based Catholic priest, Fr. Augustine Mwewa, has urged Catholics in Zambia to safeguard their voters’ cards in preparation for the upcoming general elections, encouraging them to use their votes as a form of protest against the recent summoning of Archbishop Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

Fr. Mwewa, who serves as the president of the Local Catholic Clergy in Zambia, expressed that the action against the Archbishop represents a hostile move by the UPND administration, which he accused of ‘declaring war’ on Catholics.





He criticized the government’s tactics, which he referred to as ‘mingalato’, aimed at suppressing dissenting voices.





Fr. Mwewa emphasized that Catholics should not succumb to intimidation and lamented the government’s stance, stating, “It is a pity the government has chosen to declare war against the Catholic Church,” asserting that the current administration’s performance deserves a mere one out of ten since taking office in 2021.





He remarked that the government’s failure to accept divergent opinions stems from its lackluster performance, countering its claims of success.





Furthermore, he cautioned that the government might resort to using cyber laws against Christians, yet urged them to remain steadfast in their beliefs and actions, underscoring the importance of voicing their grievances through the electoral process.