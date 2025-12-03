There ‘ll never be right time for constitutional amendments for opposition – UPND Alliance

MEMBERS of the UPND Alliance have defended the consultation process surrounding Constitution Amendment proposals, Bill 7, insisting that debate should be centred on the content of the draft rather than criticisms of timing or alleged limited participation of other stakeholders.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, UPND Alliance spokesperson and chairperson Leslie Chikuse dismissed assertions that the constitutional review process had been cosmetic or manipulated.

He said the Alliance’s position was that public discussion should prioritise the legal inconsistencies and lacunas the proposed amendments seek to address.

“The position of the Alliance is that we must first look at the clauses being proposed,” Chikuse said.

“Do they create an absurdity or inconsistency in the Constitution? Before we even bring in complicated legal jargon, let us explain to the people what is being amended and why.”

Chikuse challenged critics such as the Oasis Forum, to prioritise public education over political rhetoric.

And Alliance deputy spokesperson Edmond Miti argued that claims that the constitutional reforms should not be undertaken close to elections have no legal grounding.

“Can they give us an authority in the Constitution saying a mandated government cannot start a constitutional review two years before elections?” he asked.

“There will never be a right time for the opposition, whether it is now, or two weeks after the President is sworn in.”

He said groups that boycotted the public consultation missed an opportunity to submit proposals on how constitutional reviews should be conducted.

Miti urged the public to evaluate which political leadership genuinely prioritised the future of young people and the country’s best interest.

Yesterday, First deputy speaker Attractor Chisangano announced in parliament that Bill 7 has been reintroduced before the August House and the select committee chosen to scrutinise the legislation will commence it’s meetings immediately.

Meanwhile, concerns that there were a few submissions during the consultation process of the Bill, which barley reflected a percentage of the country’s registered voters, NAREP president and Alliance member Ezra Ngulube said Zambians must take personal responsibility for low turnout.

“When the government calls for submissions, citizens don’t show up,” he said.

“People only start complaining at the end. This is our document. Where were we when the committee was receiving input?”

Ngulube said national processes suffer when citizens engage only at the last minute, comparing it to voter registration patterns.

“Let us take national matters seriously. This is about today and tomorrow’s children,” added Ngulube.

Kalemba December 3, 2025