THERE WERE NO TALKS BETWEEN  LUNGU FAMILY AND GOVERNMENT – MAKEBI

THERE WERE NO TALKS BETWEEN ECL AND GOVERNMENT – MAKEBI



THE family of late former President Edgar Lungu says the decision by Government to sue it had disallowed them to hold talks with the State.





Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema told Michael Gonzales, the United States of America Ambassador to Zambia that Government was quietly talking to the family of Mr Lungu in an effort to resolve the impasse over the funeral and burial of the former head of State.





President Hichilema said he deliberately stayed away from public engagements and international travels for him to mourn and show respect to his predecessor, Mr Lungu whose burial has been stopped by Government’s decision to sue the family.





But when contacted to confirm if talks about the release and eventual repatriation of the remains of the former President had resumed, Makebi Zulu, the family spokesperson in a terse response denied that there were ongoing engagements.





Mr Zulu explained that the law suit by the Zambian government in the Gauteng High Court of Pretoria had only worked to seal off any possibilities of engagement with the family in any form or shape.





“There are no talks with GRZ (Government of the Republic of Zambia),” Mr Zulu said. This is in the wake of President Hakainde Hichilema having cancelled the period of national mourning, stating that the country must revert to “normalcy.”





“The suit in the Gauteng High Court of Pretoria has only worked to seal off any possibilities of engagement with the family in any form or shape,” Mr Zulu said.





“In the meantime, the state, irregularly opted to join the South African government who were willing to mediate between the family and the government of Zambia.





The amendment only worked to stop all attempts by the South African government as they were going to be forced to take a legal stance under South African law which position is to support the decision of the family,” he said.





But speaking when he met Mr Gonzales at State House yesterday, President Hichilema said he was fully aware of the ongoing concerns surrounding the remains of former President Lungu, still in South Africa.





“I chose to stay around, I am just repeating this, so that we can find closure to this family (impasse over the funeral and burial of former President Lungu). We can’t have this situation. It’s really unnecessary. This is not how we respect the dead in our culture, many cultures,” President Hichilema said.





He added that the government was quietly engaging Mr Lungu’s family to resolve the matter and ensure the body was brought back to Zambia with dignity.





“We are looking at the solution, and we are quietly talking to each other with the family,” he revealed. “I chose to say this because the President has not taken a little bit push.”



President Hichilema said his silence was intentional and aimed at defusing tensions and giving space to the grieving process.





“So, I saw on social media – because I scan social media – they think I’m dying tomorrow,” he said. “Some are saying he has not been seen even in traditional ceremonies… Last weekend, I sent another Minister to represent me. That is the decision I have taken to work on it.”





The former president left clear instructions to his family that in the event that he died, he did not want President Hichilema anywhere near his body, a wish the family has vowed to respect and honour.





But Government is insisting that Mr Lungu, having served as head of State for seven years deserved a decent and dignified burial, which should come in the form of a state funeral.



Daily Nation Zambia