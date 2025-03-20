THERE WILL BE MORE JOBS AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT – HH



March 19, 2025



Kabwe – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering jobs and infrastructure development as part of the UPND government’s vision for a prosperous Zambia.





Addressing a massive crowd at Kabwe Warriors Stadium following the launch of the $35 million Bayer Itaba Seed Plant, President Hichilema assured the nation that his government remains focused on empowering the youth and creating sustainable employment opportunities.



“We are committed to creating sustainable jobs for the youth and addressing the challenges they face,”





The head of state thanked the people of Kabwe for their trust in his leadership, acknowledging that although the journey has been tough, the resilience of Zambians has paved the way for progress.



“Together, we will build a prosperous Zambia with better opportunities for our people,” he added, highlighting the government’s strides in reviving the economy and restoring investor confidence.





In a decisive move, President Hichilema gave the Kabwe City Council a one-month ultimatum to reopen the long-closed Kabwe Intercity Bus Station, underscoring his administration’s intolerance for inefficiency and bureaucratic delays.



Furthermore, he announced that road tarring projects in Kabwe are already underway, with major infrastructure upgrades planned to transform the town into a vibrant economic hub.





The president also took the opportunity to outline key achievements of his government, including the successful implementation of free education, debt restructuring, the increase in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and the introduction of a cash-for-work program to cushion the effects of drought.



“We inherited an economy in crisis, but through prudent leadership and hard work, we are turning things around. The future of Zambia is bright, and we will not be distracted by detractors who want to take us back to the days of economic mismanagement,” he declared.





President Hichilema further announced that Mulungushi Textile would soon reopen, with all necessary equipment already in place – another milestone in the government’s agenda to revive Zambia’s manufacturing industry and create jobs for citizens.



On corruption, the president reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance stance, warning that anyone found misusing CDF funds or engaging in corrupt activities would face the full force of the law.





“Our people suffered for too long under leaders who prioritized personal enrichment over national development. We are cleaning up the system, and we will ensure public resources are used for the benefit of all Zambians,” he asserted.



Meanwhile, UPND National Chairman Mr. Collins Maoma rallied the people of Kabwe to continue supporting President Hichilema and the UPND government, affirming that “Mr. Hakainde Hichilema loves you, and he means well for you.”





As the government accelerates its development agenda, the president assured the nation that Zambia is on the right track to economic transformation and prosperity.



