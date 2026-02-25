There will be no Opposition in Zambia if you vote for UPND again in August- Binwell Mpundu

There will be no Opposition in Zambia if you vote for UPND again in August- Binwell





By Mwamba James



Diploma lawyer and Ichabaice leader Binwell Mpundu has warned that Zambia could be left with no meaningful opposition if the United Party for National Development (UPND) wins this year’s general elections. Speaking on Hot FM, the Nkana Member of Parliament expressed concern that the ruling party could introduce constitutional changes similar to those in Bill 7, which he said may weaken opposition parties.





Mpundu also revealed that he would decline a nomination as running mate to Brian Mundubile if chosen by the Tonse Alliance. He explained that his decision would be based on the need for broader regional and tribal representation within the alliance’s leadership.





He has since urged Zambians to rally behind the Tonse Alliance, describing it as the most effective platform to remove the UPND from office and promote inclusive governance.