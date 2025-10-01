There’s confusion, anarchy and tribalism in Tonse Alliance – PF Cadre Ibrahim Mwamba

There’s confusion, anarchy and tribalism in Tonse Alliance – Ibrahim Mwamba





PF cadre Ibrahim Mwamba has revealed that there is confusion, anarchy and tribalism in the Tonse Alliance as spokesperson Sean Tembo and his team do not want Given Lubinda elected as Tonse Alliance presidential candidate because of his tribe.



Mwamba stated that there was anarchy and confusion as all the leaders want to be presidents.



In an interview, Mwamba said there were also two splinter groups that have emerged within the alliance.





One of the groups includes Lubinda, Raphael Nakacinda, New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda, Cosmo Mumba and other PF cadres.





The other camp has Mundubile, Sean Tembo, Mumbi Phiri, Chanoda Ngwira, Mutotwe Kafwaya and Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) and Chris Zumani Zimba.





It is believed that Sean Tembo’s group does not want to be led by either Lubinda or Nakacinda because of their tribes.





Mwamba said the Tembo group is arguing that they cannot be led by a Lozi or Tonga.



“Sean Tembo is selfish and people feel that Lubinda, as a Lozi man can’t lead. People are fighting Nakacinda and Lubinda. They believe only an easterner or Bemba can lead,” he shared.





“Mundubile wants to be president, everyone wants to be president. All these leaders want to be president. Even when they don’t like Nakacinda or Lubinda, those are the people ECL believed in.”





This came to light after Tembo with his camp failed to hold an illegal Tonse Alliance council of leaders meeting yesterday after some PF cadres disrupted it.





Mwamba said it was illegal for the PeP leader to attempt to have a meeting at his private residence.





“The Tonse Alliance recognises PF to chair or call any meeting. Zumani is just a Tonse member. We need to respect what ECL loved. You can’t hold a meeting at someone’s house. It is called unlawful assembly,” said Mwamba…https://kalemba.news/politics/theres-confusion-anarchy-and-tribalism-in-tonse-alliance-ibrahim-mwamba/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 1, 2025