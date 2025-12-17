THERE’S LITTLE HOPE IN TONSE – PETER CHANDA

THERE’S LITTLE HOPE IN TONSE – CHANDA

NEW Congress Party says continued disunity in Tonse Alliance has made it difficult for citizens to place their hope in the alliance.

NCP leader Peter Chanda said citizens should understand that at the moment, there is little hope the nation can derive from the alliance.

“The alliance is not as united as former President Edgar Lungu would have loved it to be or as ECL left it. There is no unity of purpose in the alliance. It is sad that today, I have to talk about the Tonse Alliance,” he said.

In an interview, Mr Chanda recalled that when his party was chosen as a special purpose vehicle for the alliance, he faced daily resistance, with some members plotting to wrest control of the party from him.

He expressed hope that the alliance will learn from his party’s withdrawal as the special purpose vehicle by respecting Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), which now holds that role.

“From that, they can make amends and treat FDD with the respect they deserve,” Mr Chanda said.

He added that NCP, now operating independently, stands ready to provide critical checks and balances to the ruling party.

“However, we still believe that we can work with other progressive minds in the political arena. We believe in building on ECL’s legacy,” he said.

Mr Chanda explained that his focus now is to strengthen his party ahead of next year’s general election.

Zambia Daily Mail