THERE’S NO PF ANYMORE

…day-in, day-out party getting worse – Kaunda

By Bright Tembo

FORMER Lusaka Province PF youth chairman Kelvin Kaunda says there is nothing left for the former ruling party.

In an interview, Kaunda who has since joined the Socialist Party and was co-opted into its national council management committee as chairperson for youth and security, said the remaining members should know that there is no more PF.

“The remaining members, what they should know is that there is no PF anymore. The current leadership in PF cannot take PF anywhere. If they had that capacity to do so by now we should have seen some changes in terms of party organisation,” he told The Mast. “But day-in and day-out you can see that the party is getting worse and worse. And if there are members of PF that still have hope that PF will come back, they are mistaken. They are better off beginning interrogating their understanding where the PF stands as of today. I would like to urge the PF members especially those with good and regular standing, that the only alternative for the future is the Socialist Party.”

Kaunda explained that his defection from the PF to the Socialist Party was motivated by contents of the socialist manifesto which he said is more pro-poor.

“My movement from PF to the Socialist Party is informed, both parties are anchored on pro-poor policy. If you look at the PF policy, it is pro-poor and if you look at the Socialist [Party] manifesto it is even better and is more pro-poor,” he said. “Politics is nothing but a competition for service to the people and it is on this reason that I have decided to join the Socialist Party than any other political party. It is easy for us to fit in the ideologies of the Socialist Party than any other political party. In the Socialist Party, it is not about me, it’s about all of us. Of course, there can be one member who can be deployed with a position of responsibilities.”

Kaunda added that: “But this is not about me but it is for all of us as a team. We will do our best to contribute to the performance because in socialism we don’t believe in individual capabilities but we believe in collective wisdom. We believe in collective capabilities and collective efforts. We are certain that together we should be able to achieve as much because nobody is as greater as all of us. Nobody is as wise as all of us and no one can do as much as all of us.”

The National Council Management Committee is the standing committee of the party’s National Council which is held every two and half years.

The National Council is attended by delegates from the party structures and mass organisations belonging or affiliated to the party.

The National Council Management Committee is different from the Central Committee, which is the standing committee of the National Congress held every five years and attended by cadre members. The Central Committee is the vanguard of the party which provides overall ideological and political leadership.

Kaunda does not replace the current leadership of the Socialist Youth League under the tutelage of Simon Mwila.

He, however, provides overall management leadership of the youth league and all other youth and security structures of the party