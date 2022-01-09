THEY ARE HERE IN KABWATA

By Mutinta Nketani Nyanga

Mr. President… they are here and they want our votes.

Those who tortured us day and night with their cadres are here and campaigning freely with a message different from general elections but same arrogance.

Those who did not allow the opposition to wear regalia are wearing theirs freely during the door-to-door campaign.

Mr. President, you did not specifically tell us how to treat them during a by-election, give us a signal.

Mr. President, even those who always rushed to the media to say UPND was behind the gassing and burning of the markets are here in Kabwata.

Now they are accusing you of wanting to demolish houses for residents and build a mall.

Even those who are said to be behind torture at ‘Kamugodi’ are here pretending to be holy.

Kabwata has also seen those who could not inform the nation that individuals without a track record of business had the ability to own more than K65 Million cash in their homes.

Even the cadres that were splashing money to an extent of burning some notes are here as well

Mr. President, you did not tell us what to do to them when they come to campaign on foot pretending to be like one of us, please give us a signal.

Mr. President, those who wanted to create a one-party state through Bill 10 are here and this time accusing you of trying to do the same.



We are also able to identify those who once said K2 Million was shopping money campaigning on foot pretending to be like one of us.

Tell us what to do to them

They are here Mr. President.

Those that contributed to the rise of the Dollar exchange rate from K5 to K21, price of fuel from K6 to K17, and price of mealie meal from K35 to K200 are in Kabwata telling lies that your government is behind the high cost of living.

Please tell us what to do to them

Lastly Mr. President, those that made sure that you were not allowed to campaign freely in the run up to the August General Elections are here.



Those who tear gassed you in Chipata and Nakonde are playing ‘holier than thou.’

Those behind the gunshot dent on your vehicle in Ndola are also in Kabwata.

Mr. President, even those behind the switching off of internet on 12th August, 2021 and made us use VPN are here in our constituency.

We have not forgotten Mr. President, give us a signal of how best to repay them.