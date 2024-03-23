THEY ARE NOW LOOTING MINES USING THEIR FRIENDS- HON MUNDUBILE.

…….slams the UPND for violating the Constitution regarding the Mopani Transaction.

Lusaka…..Saturday, March 23, 2024. [SMART EAGLES].

We have leaders who are looting our Mines, bringing in friends and handing over state assets free of charge using ‘imingalato’, Leader of Opposition Hon Brian Mundubile has charged.

This comes in the wake of the Handing Over of Mopani Copper Mines to Delta Mining Limited (Delta) of Dubai whose details have been shrouded in secrecy.

And Hon Mundubile has slamed the UPND Government for violating the Constitution in the manner the Mopani transaction has been done.

Article 210(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia states that; (2) A major State asset shall be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of, as prescribed, subject to the approval of the National

Assembly signified by a vote of at least two-thirds of the Members of Parliament.

For the purposes of this Article, “major State asset” includes a parastatal and equity held by the Government, as prescribed.

However, Government has sold 51% shares of the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) in Mopani Copper Mines, with no regard to the mentioned provision of the constitution.

Speaking Friday, Hon Mundubile said the lack of Transparency regarding the Mopani deal is by design because the real owners of that Mine will soon be Known.

“Our worry is that because of the lack of transparency in that transaction, the operations will be shrouded in secrecy and because of that, we may start facing problems not too long from now.

There was no mention, of the consideration of what Zambians will get in exchange with the asset. We are interested to know. We expected the President to come to parliamnet to announce the transaction , and come to parliament for approval. Our concern has been the violation of our Constitution,” he said.

Hon Mundubile said it is shame that looters of Mines are walking Scott free while innocent Citizens are trooping in and out of court for merely owning a House.

He said the real criminals are making shadow companies to loot the mines.

“They are walking the street of Zambia without being followed by security agencies. We have our brothers in and out of that court by merely building a house. The real criminals are seating behind in Government today. They make shadow companies to come and loot our Mines.

When the members of Parliament went to KCM and found mining operations called sensele Mine, at the point the ownership of that company could not be ascertained. There is a nexus between those individuals who were mining there and the owners of the mine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said if the Republican President is serious about fighting corruption, the country must know how much he is worth.

“We want to agree with Musa Mwenya that that there should be penal sanctions for failing to declare assets. If they are serious about fighting corruption, they must come forth and declare what they have. We have brothers and sisters accused of proceeds of crime for merely owning houses today we have leaders bringing in friends by handing over state assets free of charge using mingalato,” he said.