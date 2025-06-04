UPND GOVERNMENT NOT BEING TRUTHFUL



….they are saying there is no money to employ doctors but yet they want to create 55 new constituencies, says SP





Lusaka…. Wednesday June 4, 2025 — The opposition Socialist Party (SP) says the UPND government is not being truthful that there is no money to employ more medical doctors in the country and yet they want to create 55 new Constituencies through Bill No. 7 of 2025.





SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says the UPND government lacks priority in governance of the country.



Dr. Musumali says by creating more new Constituencies in the country, the government will be spending more for the new Members of Parliament.





He says roughly, the country will be spending about US$25 million for transportation needs of the Members of Parliament.





He said this during the ‘SP Hour’ programme on Hot FM Radio in Lusaka this morning.



“The Minister of Health is not being truthful because the doctors have been airing their grievances for a long time. They have engaged government on several occasions and this has been in the public domain, it’s not a state secret that doctors have been complaining and they have tried everything possible but government has not listened to them. The doctors are actually crying for help they are saying they want to save lives in the country but you also have to take care of us, give us the jobs that we need. I don’t think the Minister has the moral right to speak to them about saving lives more than they do,” he said.





“The Minister is talking of the fiscal space, what does that mean? Because the same government is coming up with Bill 7 of 2025 which is going to create atleast 55 new Constituencies. If you do simple arithmetic just about the transport requirement of the Members of Parliament, it will come to about US$25 million; that is what will be needed to service the transport requirements of MPs according to Bill 7.”





Dr. Musumali has emphasized the need for the country to employ more medical doctors to attend to the health needs of the people.





“How many medical doctors are required now? We need a lot of medical doctors. This country is short of medical doctors as we have about 3, 000 medical doctors available. About 2, 000 are in Lusaka and 1, 000 out of Lusaka. What is the required number of medical doctors according to the World Health Organization (WHO) standards; it says one doctor should serve one thousand people. And we are 22 million people in this country, if we do the arithmetic, we need about 22 thousand medical doctors but we only have 3, 000,” he added.





“We are not fair to the 3,000 medical doctors and they are saying there is no money to employ more medical doctors yet the same government is trying to dish out money to consolidate its power by creating more Constituencies. This is a government that has no priorities. It’s a government that is lying to Zambians!”





The SP General Secretary said the medical doctors in the country are not düll to understand that the country has enough resources to employ.





“And the medical doctors are not düll, they know that the government has money but it’s not setting priorities right,” he concluded.