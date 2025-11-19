THEY HAVE ABANDONED ME AND GONE QUIET ON ME’  WHY ME CRIES FOR HELP AS PF DITCH HIM.

By CIC.



‘THEY HAVE ABANDONED ME AND GOME QUIET ON ME’ WHY ME CRIES FOR HELP AS PF DITCH HIM.





Embattled Francis Kapwepwe popularly known as WHY ME has boamed the lack of support for people who assured him of being there for him. He said he doesn’t even get regular visits as usual at all. He said THEY promised to support him to the end in any way but shockingly THEY are nowhere to be seen at all.

He said the officials from the former rulling party are not picking his calls and most of them have blocked him. Why me is in jail as State has refused granting him anything looking like bail even if he qualifies for it due to his conduct.





Confident of securing the verdict, the state has submitted that the defendant is a flight risk who can escape like he did last time to a place or location that maybe hard to locate him.





The young boy was all over insulting the government predominantly the head of state in a damaging way abusing socialeeia mainly TikTok and Facebook where he enjoyed massive audience. It is believed that PF aided his legal protection which has since been withdrawn. Why me is on his own now relying on legal aid as he can’t afford a lawyer and anyone known in PF has abandoned him to face issues for himself.





Why me was abducted by the State Agents in a swift Movie like scenario in Zimbabwe through the help of a lady he went down on planning marriage with him. The state lured him into the trap and grabbed him straight to Lusaka and kept in custody for sometime sparkling noise mainly from the opposition who started speculating that he has been killed.

Months later he appeared in court ending the speculations of his death but also ended any social sympathy and support he was getting as everyone ran for cover as the state tries to fish data from him as to who was working with him etc.





Todate why me remains in prison as talks of bail are ever being entertained until the matter is concluded.



