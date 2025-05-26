“They keep telling me I will die like Gaddafi or any young leader… I am not scared,” Captain Ibrahim Traore reveals

Not all country leaders can boldly stand in the face of deaths and not flinch while at it, especially in Africa where most leaders are somewhat “corrupt.”

President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traroe has revealed that he is not afraid to die and won’t regret doing so as far as he is doing it for the people and citizens of Burkina.

“They keep telling me I will die like Gaddafi, Thomas Sankara, or any young leader that tried to make Africa better. I am not scared and I won’t regret dying for my people, ” Ibrahim Traore stated.

Captain Traroe took over the government of Burkina Faso through a Coup D’etat in September 2022 after several failed democratic governance.

Since he took over, the country has seen immense growth and development under the leader. It now owns most of it minerals and has increased its productional value on local products.