THEY PLAN TO HAND PF, TONSE TO ANOTHER OPPOSITION PARTY – KAPYANGA



MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga claims that there are manoeuvres within PF to have the party and Tonse Alliance delivered to a named opposition political party.





He adds that the same opposition party has certain political figures flocking to it to form an alliance and endorse a flagbearer for 2026.





Kapyanga was commenting on the state of the opposition in the country as it heads towards the August polls.





Recently, The People’s Pact, a new movement consisting of civil society and political parties, announced Dr Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party as its flagbearer for the August 2026 General Elections.





In an interview, Kapyanga said the country could not afford to have a failed ruling party and a failed opposition at the same time.





“These politicians across the divide in the opposition, you find everyone is calling for unity. But when you call for a meeting to say, ‘you people should meet and discuss that unity,’ instead of discussing it, you’re talking about the unity in the media, they won’t come. Which means those are just lip words, with nothing tangible to actualise in terms of what they talk about,” he said.





“And the manoeuvres… We are aware there are manoeuvres to have PF and the Tonse Alliance delivered to a named opposition political party, that won’t happen. There are manoeuvres to deliver the ECL movement and the Tonse Alliance to a named opposition political party. And to that opposition political party, some figures are flocking there to say, ‘we are coming up with an alliance and we’ve endorsed this person as our flagbearer for 2026.’ We in the opposition must be very sincere, people are essentially tired. You cannot have a failed party in government and then also have a failed opposition”.





Further, Kapyanga said there was too much pettiness and a lack of wisdom within the opposition ranks.



He added that instead of some PF members fighting party presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile, they should take advantage of his popularity.





“There is so much pettiness in the opposition ranks, to start with. And there is so much lack of wisdom in the opposition ranks. This is the reason why the Zambian people are calling on Honourable Brian Mundubile, they are saying he’s the only one who looks like he can unite all these people. And now we have him as a person whom the Zambian people are looking up to, yet some elements within the Patriotic Front are fighting him,” said Kapyanga.





“What kind of political approach is that? If you are a good party or a good movement and you see that one amongst us is popular and the people want him, you can actually be very happy and take advantage of that and harness that support for your advantage. But instead, you start bringing him down and recording audios insulting him. What is that? That is just primitivity of the highest order. And we are not going to tolerate it anymore because we are tired”.



