THEY PROMISED YOU MINING LICENCES AND CAPITAL, BUT THEY HAVE DELIVERED YOU DEATH- Fred M’membe

THEY PROMISED YOU MINING LICENCES AND CAPITAL, BUT THEY HAVE DELIVERED YOU DEATH





This is time for mourning and meditation. I am pained to the core by the killings of the young men in Mufumbwe District of North Western Province.





I know I share this pain with all the compassionate people of this country. This is truly a national loss of incomprehensible proportion.





We mourn their loss as a nation together. For the families of the young people, we cannot bear, as you do, the full impact of this act of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s government. But we strongly feel the loss, and we’re thinking about you so very much. Your loved ones were neither thieves nor crooks; they were not lazy but hard working, daring and brave young men trying to fend for their loved ones. They were simply trying to get their share of God’s mineral gifts to us all.





They were following on the promises and commitments that were made to them by Mr Hichilema when he was seeking their votes and support as an opposition presidential candidate in the run-up to the 2021 elections:





“We are going to introduce a change in the law. All extractive industries, mines, timber, mukula. Licenses will be given to Zambians and Zambian companies. Licenses – all new licenses – will be given to Zambians and Zambian companies. You don’t have to be a rich person to own a mine. The UPND will facilitate you owning a mine and give you a license. If you don’t have the money, then you can find a joint venture partner to bring the money, to bring the technology, then you become partners in the mining, become partners and you can become partners in the trading of mukula, that’s all, that’s all. So, stop being cheated around the black mountain. We will not just do that, we will be able to give credit as a government … we will be able to support technically so that those who are mining, abanesu who are mining there do not die because of accidents because they are not given support to mine in an area like that. Every now and then, tuleshika abana besu, tulelosha because they are dying looking for money to feed their children, that will be a thing of the past.”





Mr Hichilema promised you mining licences and capital, among other things, but he has instead delivered you death.



It is so painful that instead of delivering on his promises to these young men, Mr Hichilema has delivered death to them. They’ve cut short the vibrant lives of the young men. They have destroyed families and those who depended on them in a flash. How cruel and heartbreaking to see this happening in our country today.





Again, what type of government is Mr Hichilema running?



Any leader worth his salt knows that these are not times of ease or resting but of incessant striving so that we can give the millions of our people who suffer and are humiliated a dignified and happy life.





It means working very, very hard to end poverty and ignorance, and disease and inequality of opportunity. We need to work very, very hard to wipe every tear from every eye.





To you, the people of our homeland, we make appeal to join us with faith and confidence in this great work to remove Mr Hichilema and his tyrannical, deceptive, lying and corrupt regime.





We have to build a noble nation in which all our people can live dignified and happy lives.



It’s time to break out of this and break through with a clear and revolutionary vision for Zambia. We must do it together. We must work for it together. We must plan for it together because it can only be done together. Leaders lead, but in the end, the people must govern.





Either we struggle together, or we are defeated alone.



NO SURRENDER, NO RETREAT!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party