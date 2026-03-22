“THEY WANT MY BLOOD!” MALEMA HITS BACK AT SHOCK CLAIMS



Julius Malema has launched a fierce counterattack after explosive allegations at the Madlanga Commission linked him and his party to a controversial list of security companies.





The outspoken Economic Freedom Fighters leader dismissed the claims as “false” and politically driven, insisting he is being targeted by powerful forces. “They want my blood everywhere. They will never have my blood,” he declared defiantly, vowing he will not be shaken.





Malema doubled down on his fighting spirit, reminding critics of past political battles. “I defeated them before. I’m going to defeat them again,” he said, warning that future generations will continue resisting what he called dirty and illegal tactics in politics.





He also rubbished the alleged list entirely, saying no such document had ever reached him. “They will never find us,” he insisted, while distancing his party from any perceived alignment, adding: “We are not fanatics of Mkhwanazi.”