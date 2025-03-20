“THEY WON’T APPLAUD THE GOVERNMENT BUT PRAISE TRAORE OF BURKINA FASO FOR A TOMATO PLANT: THE HYPOCRISY OF THE OPPOSITION”
By Timmy
As the opposition continues to turn a blind eye to the remarkable progress being made in Zambia, it’s essential to acknowledge the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. While they remain silent on Zambia’s achievements, they are quick to praise the accomplishments of other countries.
One notable achievement that deserves recognition is Zambia’s entry into the manufacturing sector. The production of “Zambian Made” batteries and transformers, utilizing the country’s rich resources of manganese, cobalt, and copper, is a testament to President Hichilema’s commitment to economic growth and industrial development.
Airumi Energy Zambia Ltd, a joint venture between Zambia and China, is driving this innovation, producing over 50,000 automotive batteries in just three months. This milestone solidifies Zambia’s position as a rising industrial power, with the potential to meet local demand and cater to regional and international markets.
President Hichilema’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering strategic partnerships and harnessing Zambia’s natural resources. His vision for Zambia to become a major exporter in Africa by 2030 is well within reach.
It’s crucial to recognize that the opposition will never acknowledge the achievements of President Hichilema and the UPND government. However, this shouldn’t deter us from celebrating our progress and embracing the brighter future that lies ahead.
As Zambians, we must unite behind our visionary leader and support his efforts to drive economic growth and industrial development. By doing so, we can ensure a prosperous future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come.
The works of Captain Ibrahim Traore are visible to all Africans. He can not be compared to any president in Africa. Our own president does nor even come close. The Captain is doing wonders, and has shown what good governance should look like. Let us encourage him to continue on this path!
God bless Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote wisely in 2026.
I sincerely pity your pettiness. I wish you speedy recovery from your hatred, bitterness and tribalism.
God bless our visionary President HH. Long live our President! Those who want to live in Burkina Faso are free to go and help their Coup leader there and stop boring us with their Traore mantras.
The kind of checks and balances, zero rated only hatred exhibited so far. No issue based politics around all what they can do is insults.