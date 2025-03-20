“THEY WON’T APPLAUD THE GOVERNMENT BUT PRAISE TRAORE OF BURKINA FASO FOR A TOMATO PLANT: THE HYPOCRISY OF THE OPPOSITION”



By Timmy



As the opposition continues to turn a blind eye to the remarkable progress being made in Zambia, it’s essential to acknowledge the visionary leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. While they remain silent on Zambia’s achievements, they are quick to praise the accomplishments of other countries.





One notable achievement that deserves recognition is Zambia’s entry into the manufacturing sector. The production of “Zambian Made” batteries and transformers, utilizing the country’s rich resources of manganese, cobalt, and copper, is a testament to President Hichilema’s commitment to economic growth and industrial development.





Airumi Energy Zambia Ltd, a joint venture between Zambia and China, is driving this innovation, producing over 50,000 automotive batteries in just three months. This milestone solidifies Zambia’s position as a rising industrial power, with the potential to meet local demand and cater to regional and international markets.





President Hichilema’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering strategic partnerships and harnessing Zambia’s natural resources. His vision for Zambia to become a major exporter in Africa by 2030 is well within reach.





It’s crucial to recognize that the opposition will never acknowledge the achievements of President Hichilema and the UPND government. However, this shouldn’t deter us from celebrating our progress and embracing the brighter future that lies ahead.





As Zambians, we must unite behind our visionary leader and support his efforts to drive economic growth and industrial development. By doing so, we can ensure a prosperous future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come.



WAGON MEDIA