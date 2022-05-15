THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IN KABUSHI CONSOLES LUSAMBO

…your persecution is a passing phase says Rev. Fr. Kelvin Bwalya.

NDOLA, Sunday, May 15, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE Catholic Church in Kabushi on the Copperbelt has urged area Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo not to despair but rather treat the “persecution” by the Law Enforcement Agencies as a passing phase.

Ndola’s Holy Cross Catholic Church Priest Rev. Fr. Kelvin Bwalya has encouraged Hon Lusambo to continue speaking for the people on things that would bring development to the country.

He said Hon Lusambo is a blessing to the people of Kabushi Constituency as evidenced by his works in the area.

“Through the works you have done, a lot of people in this Constituency have testified that “Bowman Muntu, Mwaume pabaume,” he said.

“Your election as Member of Parliament brought joy to the people of Kabushi Constituency. It was a resounding victory, and if you were to ask the people whom they voted for they would just reply,Bulldozer!!”

Fr Bwalya was speaking earlier today when the Kabushi Lawmaker in the company of ward councillors attended Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ndola.

He has however expressed concern that the constituents may be deprived of Hon Lusambo’s leadership each time he will be attending to issues relating to court processes.

“We are just worried that what you are going through, may derail development for the people of KABUSHI. The area might Lag behind in terms of development because your time will be taken up by all what is transpiring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo has called for Unity and trust in the Lord.

The Kabushi lawmaker said there is nothing too big or difficult for God.

“Do not worry if you see me arrested here and there, only God knows why this is happening,” he said.

And Hon Lusambo has promised to ensure that the Constituency Development Fund(CDF) is prudently utilised.

He said there will be no space for people trying to derail development in his Constituency.

Also known as the Bulldozer, Hon Lusambo said he will continue working with the Church and the community in ensuring that all deveoplelmt projects are effectively undertaken in Kabushi.