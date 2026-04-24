They’ve done whatever they wanted to do with the body, Edgar Lungu’s body has been opened, says family spokesman, Makebi Zulu

WATCH: They’ve done whatever they wanted to do with the body, ECL’s body has been opened, says family spokesman, Makebi Zulu





THE Late former president Edgar Lungu’s family has taken back possession of the late president Edgar Lungu’s remains.





And family spokesman, Makebi Zulu who appeared on EMV last night and seemed disturbed after learning that the Government of the Republic of Zambia yesterday reportedly subjected ECL’s remains to a postmortem from 08:30, in the morning to about 14:00 hours.





Makebi says this has been done in the absence of the Lungu family and that no family member consented government’s alleged actions on their beloved relative’s remains.





The spokesman has shared that the late president’s body will be taken in the state the Zambian government has put it.





He says the body will now be moved to a morgue of the family’s choice.