Thiago Silva to return to boyhood club, Fluminense – Club confirms

Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva has inked a two-year deal with his childhood club, Fluminense.

Following the conclusion of his contract with Chelsea at the end of this season, Silva will make the transition back to Fluminense.

Confirming his departure from Chelsea last month in an emotional farewell message, Silva expressed his gratitude for his time at the club.

Since joining Stamford Bridge in 2020, the 39-year-old has been a pivotal figure, contributing to their Champions League triumph in 2021.

Named Chelsea’s Player of the Year for the 2022–23 season, Silva’s impact has been significant, amassing over 150 appearances for the club.

Now, Silva looks forward to returning to Fluminense, where he will wrap up his illustrious career.