Third female prison officer has been convicted for inappropriate relationships with inmates from the same prison

A third female prison officer has been convicted for inappropriate relationships with inmates at HMP Five Wells, Northants, United Kingdom.

Aimee Duke, 26, was sentenced to one year in prison after admitting two counts of misconduct in public office at Northampton Crown Court. Investigators found she “interacted inappropriately” with two prisoners, exchanging 248 calls and messages with one inmate over two months and 254 with another. CCTV footage showed Duke emerging from a one-person cell with the prisoners.

Duke was arrested in September 2022, months after the £253 million super-prison opened. She sobbed throughout the court proceedings.

This case follows two similar incidents at HMP Five Wells. Prison officer Toni Cole, 29, was jailed for 12 months in February for trysts with an inmate, while Rachel Stanton, 31, narrowly avoided a prison sentence in July after engaging in a relationship with an armed robber.

The cases have highlighted ongoing concerns about staff misconduct at the new super-prison and the challenges of maintaining security and professional boundaries.