Third U.S. Navy Nuclear Carrier USS George H.W. Bush Enters Mediterranean as Three-Carrier Buildup Nears Completion

Third U.S. Navy Nuclear Carrier Enters Mediterranean as Three-Carrier Buildup Nears Completion





The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77), a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier, has crossed the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, marking a significant escalation in the U.S. naval posture during the ongoing conflict with Iran.





The carrier departed Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on March 31, 2026, accompanied by three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Ross (DDG-71), USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), and USS Mason (DDG-87). Open-source naval trackers and ship spotters confirmed the strike group’s elements entering the Mediterranean in early April.





The Bush is expected to reach the eastern Mediterranean within the next 3 to 5 days, placing it in the area of operations before the current U.S.-Iran ceasefire expires on April 22.





This development brings the United States to a rare three-carrier deployment posture in the region:





USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) now in the western Mediterranean, heading east.



USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) departed Split, Croatia on April 2 and is currently in transit toward the CENTCOM area of responsibility.





USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) operating in the Arabian Sea, pressuring Iran from the southeast.





The Bush Carrier Strike Group is certified for major combat operations following the completion of its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) on March 5. The Navy has not publicly confirmed the carrier’s final destination, though analysts and officials widely expect it to either relieve the Ford or establish an independent operating area in the Mediterranean or Middle East.





Between the three carriers, U.S. forces can collectively deploy upward of 250 aircraft across multiple strike axes, a concentration of naval aviation power rarely seen outside of major wartime operations.



Sources: USNI News, Stars and Stripes, Military(dot)com, U.S. Navy / DVIDSHUB official releases, U.S. 2nd Fleet Public Affairs, TheIntelFrog (OSINT tracking), itamilradar(dot)com