This is a lot of pressure on ECL and some people don’t care, they just want him to help them either financially or politically- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

ELIGIBILITY CASE HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT JUSTICE, IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN POLITICAL EVEN DURING THE TIME OF PRESIDENT RULE – WAIT FOR MY ANALYSIS ON WEDNESDAY, 11TH DEC, AT 20:00HRS

I just gave my understanding of the judgment without giving my opinion and my political point of view. But now, I will give my point of view in the most objective way that I can, but I am a politician and I support Edgar Chagwa Lungu, REASONABLY NOT MUNGULU-MUNGULU.



What you have to understand is that, there are many ulterior interests in this case than meets the eye.





Firstly there’s an ulterior interest or objective in the UPND and Hakainde yet they are claiming to be dispersing justice. But PF and Edgar Lungu did the same when they were in power.



The judges or the Courts are just pawns, some of them victims, of the political machinations, so I will not concentrate on them.





Secondly there are people surrounding both HH and ECL whose life and future depend on this ELIGIBILITY case.



To be fair, I am one of those people who is affected by this case, the only difference between myself and others is that, I want to be objective and realistic (and this is what some people hate me for and accused me of not being consistent)





Then we have the life of Edgar Lungu and his family as well as his future. What now after this? This is a lot of pressure on ECL and some people don’t care, they just want him to help them either financially or politically.



It is like keeping a sick person on the life support machine so that, I can continue in my position, or receiving that pay cheque, or so that I can get that political advancement.





In my view, that is inhumane, as much as we want to benefit something from ECL we need to think of him as a human being, who needs love and support. Think of his family and his future.





The other issue I will discuss is ECL himself (though I will speak sparingly on this subject), is he being honest to himself and others looking at the circumstances around him now.





Anyway, pray for me that I have the energy and the wisdom, because at times I also get scared to say some of these things😂😂😂



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!