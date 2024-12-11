This is a lot of pressure on ECL and some people don’t care, they just want him to help them either financially or politically- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali
ELIGIBILITY CASE HAS NEVER BEEN ABOUT JUSTICE, IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN POLITICAL EVEN DURING THE TIME OF PRESIDENT RULE – WAIT FOR MY ANALYSIS ON WEDNESDAY, 11TH DEC, AT 20:00HRS
==================
I just gave my understanding of the judgment without giving my opinion and my political point of view. But now, I will give my point of view in the most objective way that I can, but I am a politician and I support Edgar Chagwa Lungu, REASONABLY NOT MUNGULU-MUNGULU.
What you have to understand is that, there are many ulterior interests in this case than meets the eye.
Firstly there’s an ulterior interest or objective in the UPND and Hakainde yet they are claiming to be dispersing justice. But PF and Edgar Lungu did the same when they were in power.
The judges or the Courts are just pawns, some of them victims, of the political machinations, so I will not concentrate on them.
Secondly there are people surrounding both HH and ECL whose life and future depend on this ELIGIBILITY case.
To be fair, I am one of those people who is affected by this case, the only difference between myself and others is that, I want to be objective and realistic (and this is what some people hate me for and accused me of not being consistent)
Then we have the life of Edgar Lungu and his family as well as his future. What now after this? This is a lot of pressure on ECL and some people don’t care, they just want him to help them either financially or politically.
It is like keeping a sick person on the life support machine so that, I can continue in my position, or receiving that pay cheque, or so that I can get that political advancement.
In my view, that is inhumane, as much as we want to benefit something from ECL we need to think of him as a human being, who needs love and support. Think of his family and his future.
The other issue I will discuss is ECL himself (though I will speak sparingly on this subject), is he being honest to himself and others looking at the circumstances around him now.
Anyway, pray for me that I have the energy and the wisdom, because at times I also get scared to say some of these things😂😂😂
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!
This man ran away from criminal prosecution. Does that mean criminals will have their cases set aside when there is a change of government?
This is where our institutions need to be strengthened. When the change in power people vie for positions not appointed by institutions and merit but on patronage and who you know. As such no matter how qualified or your ability. It doesnt matter. So even the qualified and able begin to jumping up and down to the powers that be.
Lungu is a crude man. As he now uses money as bait to people who compromised themselves. People that have no sense of moral direction. In the way he treated Guy Scott and those close to Sata. They were a threat to his stay.
To what extent will he go to control those that will seek the Presidency? The gravity of the crimes that Lungu comitted while in office we have not even began to see. For the Secetary to the Treasury to begin to hide stolen money with his directors and they have not gone to Prison. Imagine that in China? America of late has become a joke when you have a President selling Secrets to the highest bidder. But in China these men and women would have been executed. And this where Lungu doesnt want to come out. He wants to give the impression that his family and himself are innocent and daily deflecting their criminality to UPND. But the criminals in UPND will face the law. Did Lungu even intend that his set of criminals will go to Prison? Why the selective prosecution? Emely the Minister of Community is the only PF leader to face the law. Why?
If you have noted any form of corruption happening in this Government please report the suspect to the LEAs. This Government means we’ll in corruption fight. Don’t just issue general corruption suspicions without playing your as a responsible citizen. There are people in this Government that are being prosecuted for corruption and the tone at the top is always great on this matter. Help the Government by reporting any corrupt activities that you witness.
“He wants to give the impression that his family and himself are innocent and daily deflecting their criminality to UPND. But the criminals in UPND will face the law”
Just in case you missed the point that was making. The President is on record and aware that he will question any ineptitude for he states ” there will be no sacred cows” “Break the law, you are on your own”
Tayali muli mpefu fye imwe ba guy atase