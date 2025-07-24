THIS IS GRAND CORRUPTION



…it’s not the stealing of petty cash; it is the stealing of the entire economy claims Dr. M’membe





Lusaka… Wednesday July 23, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe says there is grand corruption under the UPND administration.



Dr. M’membe says it is not the stealing of petty cash but that it is the stealing of the entire economy.





He said this is the most corrupt regime in the history of this country.



He claimed that this regime is more corrupt than the colonial government, and more corrupt than all administrations that this country has had.





He stated that President Hakainde Hichilema and his cabinet cannot even admit when they have failed to keep their promises, promises that are clearly documented.



He said this when he and his General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali featured on ‘Socialist Hour’ on Hot FM Radio in Lusaka today.





“This is the most corrupt regime of our history. More corrupt than the colonial government, it’s more corrupt than all administrations that this country has had. This is grand corruption and not small corruption. It’s not the stealing of petty cash, it’s the stealing of the entire economy,” he said.





“It is important to highlight the critical and ongoing concern of the continued rise in corruption under the leadership of Mr Hakainde Hichilema. What we are witnessing is a troubling escalation of corruption at levels never seen before in the history of our country. We expect that this will be thoroughly exposed in the latest FIC report which many anticipate will paint a damaging picture of current administration’s failure to uphold transparency and integrity.”





Dr. M’membe further said what is more troubling is the failure by the UPND to find a lasting solution to the corruption going on in the country.



“It is also worth noting that it is not only more national budget left under the Minister of Finance, it is also evident that this government lacks a coherent and sustainable strategy to combat corruption or provide a long term solutions to key issues in all the sectors such as mining, agriculture, health and a broader economy affecting our people,” he added.





“The evidence of the failure of this government is found in the numerous and unfulfilled, broken or abandoned promises by Mr Hichilema during the time he was seeking Zambian’s votes. His promises were founded or provided a foundation on which Zambians voted for Mr Hichilema and entrusted this government with power.”





And Dr. Musumali said it is important that the UPND accepts that they have failed to deliver according to their promises.



Dr. Musumali said the UPND administration should communicate with the masses that they have failed.





“When a political party is vying for power and you go to the people of Zambia and actually make that promise, it’s actually a social contract. You are telling Zambians we are ready to serve you, we are signing a social contract, we are going to run a government that will provide certain services. This is how we will serve you, this is how much of your money we are going to use and entrust us. The people in turn will trust you,” he stated.