Cassper Nyovest Dragged Following Patrick Shai’s Death

Mzansi has been plunged into mourning following the untimely demise of Patrick Shai.

Veteran actor, director and activist Ntate Patrick Shai committed suicide today at his home. Details as to why he decided to take his own life have not yet been revealed. However, many chose to believe his sudden death has to do with the tiff he had with Cassper Nyovest.

The star who was well known for his roles on Generation, 7de Laan, Skeem Saam and The River, went viral just a couple of days ago when he shared a video of himself insulting Cassper Nyovest and his family.

“Before I die I want to make sure that I’ve beat you so that on my tombstone they can write this is the man who beat Caster or Costa or whatever your sh*t name is … Come you son of a b*tch,” Patrick said.

Cassper did not take this lightly and released a series of tweets defending his family. Tweeps also mercilessly dragged him even after he issued an apology.

Following news of his death, tweeps think Patrick Shai was depressed, suicidal and the video was just a cry for help. However, some are opinioning that the backlash he received from social media could have prompted him to commit suicide. Tweeps are now blaming Twitter (cancel culture) for Patrick Shai’s death

Here are some of the reactions ;

#patrickshai ntatemogolo just wanted to do one last thing before he was gone, #cassper #casspernyovest denied him the opportunity pic.twitter.com/OtB9Fcvnqk — Mr Kupa T (@DeepfishD) January 22, 2022

Cassper Nyovest fans pushed Patrick Shai to his grave, such brutality😭😭😭😭… — Nonduku🇿🇦 (@Nkosi_Shebi) January 22, 2022

When Patrick Shai said he would like to fight Cassper before he dies,was that him warning us about this day? pic.twitter.com/aqSSW19ZSr — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) January 22, 2022

A video that was just made to be funny was turned to be something major. I don't think he meant to make any harm….older generation used to swear by saying "son of a…." not literally saying you are one. Social media can make more harm to a person. RIP Patrick Shai 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/xdPi0o80Ve — Vuyiswa♈😇🙏🏾 (@VuyiswaNana) January 22, 2022

Cassper is the reason why Patrick Shai committed suicide if it wasn't for him the legendary Patrick Shai would be alive right now. #RipPatrickShai — Advovolicious  (@advovolicious) January 22, 2022