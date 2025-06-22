‘This is not Constitutional’: GOP congressman stands up to Trump on Iran strike

U.S. Rep Thomas Massie (R-KY) declared Saturday evening that his party’s leader, the president of the United States, made an unconstitutional move.

Trump over the weekend announced his administration had dropped a “full payload of bombs” on Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump wrote. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

This didn’t sit well with Massie, who wrote on X, “This is not Constitutional.”

CNN’s Kasie Hunt flagged the statement late on Saturday night, simply writing, “GOP congressman.”