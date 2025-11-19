THIS IS NOT POLITICS — IT IS SPONSORED THUGGERY



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri — Political Activist



Zambia stands at a dangerous turning point. For years, many citizens believed cadrism was a product of the past. Yet today, the violence we are witnessing under the UPND administration has grown far beyond ordinary cadre behaviour. What has emerged is an organised form of sponsored thuggery, emboldened by political protection and fuelled by the silence of the very leadership sworn to protect this nation.





The recent beating, brutalisation, and *abduction of Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda in Kabwe is a national disgrace.* It is a brutal reminder that Zambia’s democracy is being strangled before our very eyes. Hon. Lubinda was attacked while conducting an internal party meeting a constitutional right protected under Article 60. Yet UPND cadres stormed the venue, disrupted the gathering, and abducted him with shocking impunity.





This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a growing pattern of violent political intimidation.





*A Dangerous Silence from State Leadership*



Zambians vividly recall President Hakainde Hichilema’s own words:

“We could have nailed them after 2021 because losing a general election is a crime.



Whether said in jest or not, such statements embolden those who believe violence is a legitimate political tool. Cadres now act as though abducting opposition leaders is an act of loyalty a way to please the Head of State.





*Mr. President, where are you taking this country?*



If opposition political parties cannot meet, cannot organise, and cannot choose their leadership without being attacked, then Zambia is no longer a functioning democracy. It becomes a state where *fear replaces dialogue, violence replaces debate, and thuggery replaces political competition.*





From PF Cadrism to UPND Thuggery



Yes, cadrism existed under the PF era. But



what Zambia is witnessing today is far worse.



This is not mere harassment this is abduction, a crime under any democratic system. It is a direct assault on the multiparty character of the Republic.





What happened in Kabwe is not just an attack on PF.



It is an attack on the *Zambian Constitution, on political freedoms,* and on the *basic right to participate in national affairs.*



If UPND cadres can abduct a senior political leader today, what will stop them from attacking journalists tomorrow? Civil society? Ordinary citizens?





Violence, if not stopped, does not discriminate. It eventually consumes everyone even those who believe they control it.





*A President’s Duty Is to Protect the Nation Not His Cadres*



President Hichilema must urgently call his followers to order.

The responsibility of a Head of State is *to unite the nation,* not to preside over violence carried out in his name. The silence from State House over Hon. Lubinda’s abduction is not just troubling it is dangerous.





A leader cannot preach peace on the international stage while cadres unleash terror at home.



*Mr. President, you must act.*



You must condemn this violence.



You must ensure that the perpetrators are arrested.





And most importantly, you must restore the rule of law before Zambia descends into chaos.



*The Future Is in Jeopardy*



The path we are on is unsustainable. If left unchecked, this culture of violence will become a permanent feature of our politics. And once democracy collapses, rebuilding it becomes a generational task.





Zambia is greater than any political party, greater than any election, and greater than any individual.

No President has the right to hand over this nation to the rule of thugs.





I call for peace.



I call for restraint.



And above all, I call for leadership that values the lives, rights, and freedoms of all Zambians not just those wearing party colours.





*Violence cannot build a nation.*



*Silence cannot protect a democracy.*



*And fear cannot lead Zambia into the future.*