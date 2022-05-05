THIS IS NOW PERSECUTION AND NOT A FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

5th May, 2022

What President Hakainde Hichilema through the Anti Corruption Commission(ACC) has today done to Hon. Bowman Lusambo is sadistic and a traversty of justice. Why does the President acts contrary to what he preaches? HYPOCRISY!!!

It is absurd that the ACC can claim that they don’t know whether or not, Hon Miles Sampa and Hon Davison Mung’andu are Members of Parliament. What kind of buffonery is this? Do these officers at ACC have any personal conscience or they are under remote control or are under a spell!

Any officer at that high level who doesn’t know that Miles Sampa and Davison Mung’andu are representatives of our people in Parliament must IMMEDIATELY RESIGN! They don’t deserve to occupy the offices they are occupying!

With such ignorance at ACC, the country is in trouble and no one who appears before the ACC is safe!

Hon Miles Sampa and his Chama South counterpart, Hon Davison Mung’andu were today brought before Court as Hon. Bowman Lusambo’s sureties. But the ACC told Hon Lusambo’s lawyers that they do NOT know the suerites and rejected the letters saying they needed to verify with the National Assembly whether it is indeed true that Miles Sampa and Davison Mung’andu are MPs. This is clearly wanton and excessive abuse of the law and the court processes.

We have said time and again that this crusade is not about corruption, no, it is about revenge, persecution and fixing political scores and we have been vindicated.

Mr Hichilema is so obsessed with his bitter desire to fix PF members and kill PF. But we have word for Mr. Hichilema, badala power comes and goes and the very things you are doing to others shall be done to you when you leave that office. Let go of your anger and bitterness; you are in that office to serve the people of Zambia and not to punish your perceived political enemies.

I want to end by dedicating Ephesians 4:31 to the President: “Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice.”

Issued by

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Secretary General

Patriotic Front