This is the first time that the trade show was not officially graced by the President and a foreign guest- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

No Foreign Head of State, No Zambian President at the 59 ZITF





Despite an official program showing that President Hakainde Hichilema would grace the opening of the 59th Zambia International Trade Fair, he didn’t turn up and there was no offical explanation.





The International show is Zambia’s premier show and attracts exhibitors from Africa and beyond.





It is the largest trade exhibition in the country, boasts of over 1,000 local and foreign exhibitors and attracts about 200,000 patrons.





To my knowledge this is the first time that the trade show was not officially graced by the President and a foreign guest President.





When I enquired about the President’s absence one official gave me a comical but probably a true answer; “the President is too busy with the Attorney-General trying to reclaim the remains of his predecessor!”





It is clear where the priority and mindset of the President is.





President Hichilema did not even bother to send his Vice President.



This is derelict of duty.