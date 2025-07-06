This is the first time that the trade show was not officially graced by the President and a foreign guest- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
No Foreign Head of State, No Zambian President at the 59 ZITF
Despite an official program showing that President Hakainde Hichilema would grace the opening of the 59th Zambia International Trade Fair, he didn’t turn up and there was no offical explanation.
The International show is Zambia’s premier show and attracts exhibitors from Africa and beyond.
It is the largest trade exhibition in the country, boasts of over 1,000 local and foreign exhibitors and attracts about 200,000 patrons.
To my knowledge this is the first time that the trade show was not officially graced by the President and a foreign guest President.
When I enquired about the President’s absence one official gave me a comical but probably a true answer; “the President is too busy with the Attorney-General trying to reclaim the remains of his predecessor!”
It is clear where the priority and mindset of the President is.
President Hichilema did not even bother to send his Vice President.
This is derelict of duty.
Emmanuel Mwamba the Ambassador of propaganda and lies. His ears are glued to receiving negative news whicu he quickly manipulate to gain political mileage.
Emmanuel Mwamba the architect of evil schemes and his desire to spead falsehood and celebrates when things to wrong? Each day he goes to bed his thoughts is to search for evil schemes to spread to broadcast the following day.
What is wrong if there is no foreign dignitaries to official at the Zambia International Trade Fair? . Emmanuel Mwamba has no agenda for Zambia and his preconceived evil schemes will not prevail against the good the UPND government is doing.
This Man Mwamba something is not correct with him. When a father has died and not yet buried there can not be any celebration of sorts. So please know Zambia has a father awaiting burial and HH in his maturity knows, understand this so very well.
Shame on you Mwamba and the cheap political mileage you trying to gather.
Mourning is not over until we bury our former head of State, ECL mhsrip.