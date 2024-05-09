This is to encourage others – Neymar’s message after giving food relief to Brazil after floods

Al-Hilal star Neymar has stepped forward with an act of generosity amid the widespread flooding in Brazil caused by heavy rainfall.

Reports indicate that nearly 85 people have lost their lives, and close to 150,000 have been displaced from their homes. In response to this crisis, Neymar provided food relief to the flood-affected people of Brazil.

His gesture comes at a time of great distress, with the footballer also sharing a message to encourage more people to donate.

The 32-year-old shared an image of an aircraft that carried food relief to Brazil as he wrote in the caption, “I don’t like and don’t like to post everything I do or help, because who does it .. do it from the heart, not from the commitment.

So, this post is to encourage more people to help. I’d like to thank the pilots of my aircraft and everyone involved. I’m here from afar, praying that everything goes back to normal… My father is taking care of me and giving all the help possible.”