This Is What We Have Been Subjected to Under the UPND Administration



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Leadership is supposed to be a beacon of hope, a unifying force that lifts the nation to greater heights. It should be about creating a better future, fostering dignity, and always putting the well-being of the people first. However, under the UPND administration, Zambia has been subjected to a shocking and disturbing decline in leadership.



Instead of uniting the nation, this government has shown a complete disregard for the values of respect, integrity, and decency. Instead of progress, we are faced with insults, divisive rhetoric, and leaders who have proven themselves unfit for office.



Each day, the UPND leadership reminds us that their priorities do not align with the aspirations of the Zambian people. Instead of tackling pressing challenges—such as the rising cost of living, unemployment, and corruption—they have chosen to focus on political grandstanding, personal attacks, and statements that degrade and insult their own citizens.





1. “When you steal a cow or cows, you will go to prison for 14 years, and you’ll find your wife has been impregnated four times by other men.” – President Hakainde Hichilema



The words of President Hakainde Hichilema, made in Southern Province, are a disgrace to the office of the President and to the people of Zambia. How can a sitting president make such a vile, disrespectful statement?





Instead of focusing on the real issue of cattle theft—by discussing tougher penalties, better policing, or community initiatives—he chose to make a degrading remark.



By implying that the wives of cattle thieves would be impregnated by others, he reduces women to mere property, tying their fate to the actions of their husbands. Such a remark is not only inappropriate but completely unacceptable for a head of state.





A president should inspire, uplift, and provide solutions—not mock and humiliate. Zambia deserves a leader who speaks with wisdom and dignity, not one who continuously embarrasses the very people who entrusted him with power.



2. “Imita Ufole” – Vice President Mutale Nalumango



Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s comment urging women to “get pregnant to get government aid” is nothing short of repulsive. It highlights the deep disregard this administration has for women’s dignity and struggles.





How can the second-in-command—a woman and a wife reduce women’s hardships to a joke? How can she make light of the economic suffering that forces many women into desperate situations? Instead of crafting policies that empower women through education, job creation, and financial support, she suggests that they should bear children for financial gain.





This type of statement is not just offensive—it is dangerous. It reinforces the very stereotypes that keep women trapped in cycles of poverty, dependence, and marginalization.



A responsible government works to uplift its citizens, especially its most vulnerable. Women in Zambia are not asking for handouts; they are demanding opportunities, fairness, and policies that support their growth. Instead of reducing them to objects of state aid, this administration should be investing in programs that help women achieve economic independence.





3. “Civil servants are like prostitutes; they align with the party in power.” – UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso



Gilbert Liswaniso’s statement comparing civil servants to prostitutes is not only an insult but a dangerous reflection of how the UPND views governance.





Civil servants are the backbone of government operations. They are the teachers who educate our children, the doctors who heal our sick, and the police officers who maintain law and order. These men and women dedicate their lives to public service, ensuring that the country functions smoothly.





For the UPND National Youth Chairperson to compare these hardworking individuals to prostitutes is an appalling demonstration of ignorance and disrespect. Such a statement suggests that the UPND views civil servants as political tools rather than professionals serving the nation.



This is a clear attempt to intimidate and control civil servants, making them feel that their jobs depend on political allegiance rather than merit and dedication. Such rhetoric undermines the integrity of public service and creates a culture of fear, where workers are forced to align with the ruling party just to keep their jobs.





If this is how the UPND treats the people who keep the government running, what does that say about their respect for the Zambian people as a whole?



4. “Let’s make a law that favors impregnating the wives of serious criminals so they are compelled to transform.” – Permanent Secretary, Southern Province





The Permanent Secretary’s suggestion to create a law encouraging the impregnation of criminals’ wives is not just outrageous—it is a direct attack on human rights, dignity, and justice.



This statement reveals the twisted mindset of some within the UPND government. It suggests that women are mere instruments for reforming criminals, as if their bodies exist solely to serve a social experiment. Such thinking belongs in the darkest chapters of history, not in a modern democracy.





Women are not property. They are not tools for punishment or reformation. They are human beings with rights, dreams, and aspirations. To even entertain such an idea is a betrayal of everything Zambia should stand for.



The fact that such statements can be made by high-ranking officials without immediate consequences shows the moral decay within the UPND administration. It speaks to the absence of leadership that values respect, gender equality, and basic human decency.





And You Expect Sanity From Such Leadership?



Is it any surprise that Zambia is in turmoil under such leadership?



The economy is suffocating under the weight of incompetence. The cost of living has become unbearable, with essential goods becoming luxuries for ordinary citizens. Unemployment has skyrocketed, leaving young people hopeless and desperate. Corruption festers at every level of government, and governance has been reduced to reckless rhetoric instead of tangible solutions.





How can a nation progress when its leaders are more focused on mocking citizens than addressing real issues?



The UPND promised change. Instead, we got a government that insults, divides, and humiliates its own people.





Zambia Deserves Better



Zambia deserves leadership that embodies dignity, integrity, and service. Leadership is not about grandstanding, empty promises, or political insults. It is about action, solutions, and unwavering dedication to the well-being of all citizens.



The UPND administration must understand that words have consequences. Their reckless statements have not only tarnished their own credibility but have also deepened divisions within the country. A government that disrespects its people cannot expect unity, trust, or support.





Zambia deserves leaders who listen, who understand the struggles of ordinary citizens, and who prioritize policies that uplift rather than demean.



If the UPND cannot change course and lead with humility, respect, and genuine care for the people, then Zambians must reevaluate their support.





Leadership is not a privilege—it is a responsibility. And this administration has failed that responsibility miserably.





Until we demand better, we will continue to suffer under a government that shows no respect for its citizens.



The time for change is now. Zambia deserves more than what the UPND has given us. It is time to rise and reclaim our country—a Zambia led by leaders who understand the true meaning of leadership, empathy, and service.



Zambia deserves better.