THIS IS WHY THEY WANT HIM OUT  THESE 50 FAILURES

1. He has introduced free education and school feeding programmes. How dare he ensure children learn without hunger.

2. He has strengthened meal allowances, bursaries, and student loans in public universities. How dare he make higher education accessible.

3. He has reduced and in many areas ended load shedding. How dare he restore stable power.

4 He has allowed NAPSA partial withdrawals. How dare he let citizens access their own savings.

5. He has increased CDF to K40 million per constituency. How dare he take development closer to the people.

6. He has abolished the death penalty. How dare he humanize the justice system.

7. He has reintroduced ZNS voluntary training. How dare he empower the youth with discipline and skills.

8. He has recruited over 50,000 teachers. How dare he reduce classroom congestion.

9. He has recruited over 20,000 health workers. How dare he strengthen the health sector.

10. He has recruited into defence forces. How dare he strengthen national security.

11. He has recruited into Home Affairs institutions. How dare he improve public safety and service delivery.

12. He has recruited fire officers. How dare he improve emergency response systems.

13. He has recruited wildlife officers. How dare he protect natural heritage.

14. He has created green economy jobs. How dare he invest in environmental sustainability.

15 He has strengthened local authorities through recruitment. How dare he improve community services.

16. He has given civil servants a 10% salary increment. How dare he improve livelihoods.

17. He has enacted a new minimum wage. How dare he protect low-income workers.

18. He has extended licence validity from 2 to 5 years. How dare he ease doing business.

19. He has introduced SAF loans for farmers. How dare he support agriculture.

20. He has empowered youths through resettlement schemes. How dare he give them land and opportunity.

21. He has rolled out skills training in all 156 constituencies. How dare he build capacity nationwide.

22. He has expanded social cash transfers. How dare he support the vulnerable.

23. He has introduced Eagle Milling initiatives. How dare he stabilise mealie meal supply.

24. He has stabilised the Kwacha into one of the best performing currencies. How dare he bring economic stability.

25. He has introduced cash-for-work programmes. How dare he promote dignity through work.

26. He has expanded CEEC loans for SMEs. How dare he support small businesses.

27. He has distributed over 5,000 motorbikes to youths. How dare he empower entrepreneurship.

28. He has amended the constitution for inclusion. How dare he promote participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

29. He has improved FISP leading to bumper harvests. How dare he ensure food security.

30. He has amended cyber security laws. How dare he regulate digital spaces.

31. He has introduced fast-track GBV courts. How dare he speed up justice for victims.

32. He has begun construction of the Lusaka–Ndola dual carriageway. How dare he modernise infrastructure.

33. He has revived Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia. How dare he restore industry.

34. He has delivered CDF ambulances and police vehicles. How dare he improve emergency services.

35. He has revived KCM and Mopani. How dare he bring back mining jobs.

36. He has invested in the Chisamba Solar Plant. How dare he expand clean energy.

37. He has introduced a new Maamba Thermal Power Station. How dare he increase power generation.

38. He has issued artisanal mining licences to locals. How dare he empower local miners.

39. He has strengthened the TAZAMA oil pipeline project. How dare he secure fuel supply.

40. He has expanded the Zambia–Tanzania electricity programme. How dare he strengthen regional cooperation.

41. He has revived Mulungushi Textiles. How dare he restore manufacturing.

42. He has improved medicine availability in hospitals. How dare he improve healthcare.

43. He has introduced affordable legal representation. How dare he make justice accessible.

44. He has introduced DNA testing services. How dare he modernise justice and health systems.

45. He has delivered record bumper harvests. How dare he strengthen agriculture.

46. He has expanded school feeding programmes. How dare he support children’s nutrition.

47. He has invested K600 million in rural electrification. How dare he take power to rural communities.

48. He has cleared retiree arrears. How dare he pay what was owed for decades.

49. He has created new industries through IDC. How dare he grow local industry.

50. He has removed duty on solar products. How dare he promote clean energy access.

WHY?

Because acknowledging this progress weakens their case for change in power. The easiest strategy in politics is to rename progress as failure, to minimise the gains, and to magnify every shortcoming until the full picture is totally lost.

Decide for yourself if this is failure or progress