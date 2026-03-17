This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani- Netanyahu

BREAKING update from PM Netanyahu: “This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that actually runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij—the henchmen of the gangsters, who spread terror in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities against the population. We’re operating there too; operating from the air with Air Force planes, with drones.





We’re undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people a chance to oust it. It won’t happen all at once, it won’t happen easily. But if we persist in this—we’ll give them the opportunity to take their fate into their own hands.





In parallel, we’re helping our American friends in the Gulf. I had a long conversation with President Trump yesterday on this matter. There’s cooperation between our air forces and navies, between me and President Trump and his people. We’ll help both with indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and with direct operations. There are still plenty of surprises. “With stratagems shall we wage war.” We won’t reveal all the stratagems here, but I told you: there are many of them.





Now, regarding one more thing: the most important thing to win a war is determination. Determination, determination, determination. Determination of the leaders, determination of the commanders, determination of the people. We are determined to win, and we will achieve these things.





I ask you simply to ignore the channels of gloom. We are achieving historic accomplishments. We, with God’s help, have reached a situation after October 7th, when we were on the brink of the abyss, and now we are a mighty power, almost a global one, with the friend who is the global superpower, fighting shoulder to shoulder. That’s already a tremendous achievement in the face of all the threats that will come upon us. What other country has these capabilities? They’re all under attack here. Who has our strengths, the strengths of the alliances, of the IDF, of the Air Force, and of a strong people? So stay strong





I want to tell you: we’ll help you too. Everything related to compensation—I have instructed to present you with the plan and also to expand the plan. To help the North as well, and to help anyone who needs it, just as we did before in “With the Strength of a Lion,” just as we did previously during the corona [pandemic]. We’ll do it even more so this time.”



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