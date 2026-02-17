THIS PERHAPS MAY   LEAD US TO WHY SOME PEOPLE DIDN’T WANT  GRZ TO HAVE ACCESS TO THE BODY …WE NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED -UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR MARK SIMUUWE

UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR MARK SIMUUWE Shares…..



THIS PERHAPS MAY LEAD US TO WHY SOME PEOPLE DIDN’T WANT GRZ TO HAVE ACCESS TO THE BODY …WE NEED TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED !





South African police investigate Lungu’s alleged poisoning!



The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the alleged poisoning of former President Edgar Lungu, who died on June 5, 2025.





Mr. Lungu remains unburied amid a protracted legal battle between the Zambian Government and the Lungu family regarding his burial site.





In a letter dated February 11, 2026, lawyers representing the Lungu family from Mmashele Attorneys denied the poisoning allegations, describing them as unfounded and unsupported by credible evidence.





The lawyers further stated that it has come to their attention that a subpoena was issued to Mr. Mpho Mnisi of Two Mountains Funeral Services, directing that the body of the late former President be released into the custody of SAPS.





The Lungu family’s lawyers described the subpoena as concerning, noting that there are existing court orders directing that possession and custody of Mr. Lungu’s body remain with Two Mountains Funeral Services pending the finalisation of legal proceedings.





They stated that the court orders are binding and remain in force.



Additionally, they submitted that leave to appeal has been granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal, and that the appeal remains active.





The lawyers argued that in the absence of a judicial variation or further order authorising removal, no person or entity is legally permitted to act inconsistently with those directives.





The Lungu family has since threatened to take legal action should the court orders be contravened.



