Thomas Partey allowed to move to Spain and sign for Villarreal after being granted bail

Former Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been allowed to move to Spain and sign for Villarreal after being granted bail over five r@pe charges against two women.

The 32-year-old, who was charged four days after leaving the north London club when his contract expired back in June, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning to face five counts of r@pe and one count of s£xual assault.

He is accused of two counts of r@pe against one woman and three counts against another. The s£xual ass@ult allegation relates to a third woman, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The court heard that Partey allegedly raped one of the women three times at his home in Hertfordshire. He is also accused of attacking one of the woman at a resort in Spain.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Crown Court on September 2. Partey spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and gave his address.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward, KC, said: ‘He’s charged with six sexual offences, five of r@pe, one of s£xual ass@ult. He was first arrested in relation to two of the charges on 4 July 2022 and released under investigation on 2 August 2023.

‘He has attended, during the course of the past three years three voluntary interviews. A postal requisition was sent on 4 July 2025 requiring his attendance today for a first appearance.

‘Five of the offences, the charges of r@pe, are indictable only offences and the only possibility for this court is to send them to the crown court.’

On the sexual assault allegation, she said: ‘The complainant attended Mr Partey’s address and he sexually assaulted her by lying on top of her, trying to kiss her and touching her all over her body over clothing without consent.

‘She tried to push him off and after a couple of minutes he stopped.’

His bail conditions state he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

Protesters held up a sign criticising Arsenal’s alleged handling of the case when he arrived at court. It read: ‘Arsenal said: ‘We do the right thing’. Then did nothing.’

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022. The Metropolitan Police said it first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

The CPS said the charges came after it ‘carefully reviewed a comprehensive file of evidence’ during an extensive three-year probe.

‘Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him,’ his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said.

‘He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.’

His first appearance in court came as he finalises a move to Spanish club Villarreal.