Thomas Partey pleads not Guilty to all rape and sexual assault charges against him

Ghanaian International midfielder Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to all five counts of rape charges one count of sexual assault.

During a 14-minute hearing at the Southwark Crown Court, the footballer spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his not guilty pleas.

Partey is being charged by two women for sexual offenses that allegedly occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Partey was initially arrested in July 2022. However, due to laws surrounding such cases, his identity was not revealed back then.

In June this year, Parteu made his first court appearance where he was charged with 5 counts of rape and a sexual assault.

At the conclusion of today’s hearing, Judge Christopher Hehir told Partey: “Your trial will take place at this court on November 2 of next year, 2026.

The judge granted bail on the same conditions as Partey was placed under during his previous hearing.

He is not allowed to contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.