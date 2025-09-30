THOMAS SIPALO EXPLAINS ALLEGED ABDUCTION ATTEMPT, CLAIMS HE IS FACING LIFE-THREATENING DANGER





He shared…..



POLITICAL VIOLENCE MUST NEVER BE ENTERTAINED…( My silence on the matter was to give room to the police to freely investigate it fully…)





I’m facing life-threatening danger while trying to serve the people of Munali.Propaganda against me is now something Iam even getting used to some hired mouth from abroad and local are trying at all cost to scandalize my name… anyways that the story for another day.





So,Recently, I’ve been receiving threats and noticing suspicious unregistered vehicles trailing me daily, forcing me to seek safer transportation options like Yango. Last month, masked armed thugs in an unregistered Toyota Hilux broke into my house around 7 PM, harassing my children and maid. Thankfully, neighbors intervened, and I reported the incident to the police…





However, the situation escalated last Thursday at Leopard Hill. A group of suspected UPND thugs in a Toyota Hiace Quantum ambushed me and my friend Joel Nyondo aka Black Apple (he is not my body guard), armed with pistols, electric tasers, and pangas. They dragged us toward their vehicle (Bus), overpowering and electrocuting Joel. I was rescued by bystanders who overpowered the thugs, causing them to flee. Despite attempts to chase them, they escaped then I went to report the matter to woodlands police. After an hour with the help of the anti-robbery we managed to apprehended the driver of the bus which the abductors were using near heroes stadium,the bus was impounded and the suspect was detained and he remains in custody since then.





Joel was later found dumped unconscious in Mandevu compound, having been tortured, burned, and assaulted. Good Samaritans took him to Chipata Level One Hospital. The thugs stole his phone, clothes, money, and other valuables. Although one person was apprehended, the others are still at large.



Iam happy that the police have issued a statement iam now compelled to issue a comprehensive statement as I wait for the UPND to issue a statement condemning the abduction as well as Government’s stance.The President of Zambia on many foras has categorically stated that caderism of violence or any nature will never.





Political violence do not have a room in todays politics.

Should political service come at the cost of life?





Thanks God that Joel is alive and receiving treatment and he will soon issue his version of the story not the lies coming from UK…I kept quiet because I wanted the police to finish with their investigations on the matter looking at its sensitivity.



If I joined UPND as alledged by the gossip queen from UK , why would UPND cadres want to abduct me their own member?





Screen shot these facts and send to Baja amai not the assumptions she has been posting.



I remain

Thomas sipalo,

Komboni President.