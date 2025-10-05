Thomas Tuchel reveals England star Kyle Walker’s international career is ‘over’

Thomas Tuchel has effectively confirmed the ‘end of Kyle Walker’s England career’ with a blunt one-word response that left little room for doubt.

The 35-year-old defender, capped 96 times, last played for England in a 2-0 win over Albania in March but has since been overlooked. Despite featuring regularly for Burnley this season, Walker was again absent from Tuchel’s latest squad announcement on Friday, October 3, ahead of matches against Wales and Latvia.

Tuchel has opted instead for younger options, naming Chelsea’s Reece James and Tottenham’s Djed Spence, who can also provide cover at left-back. Even with Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold unavailable, Walker was still not recalled.

When asked if he had contacted Walker to explain the decision, Tuchel simply replied, “No.” His blunt response contrasted with the calls he personally made to other high-profile omissions, including Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Adam Wharton, Trevoh Chalobah, and Curtis Jones.

The England manager justified his selections by pointing to the team’s impressive 5-0 win over Serbia last month, which he described as “my team’s best camp, best performance, and best result.” He insisted that keeping faith with the same group was essential for maintaining credibility.

“After the Serbia match I went into the dressing room and told them how proud I was,” Tuchel explained. “If I then leave four players out and bring in others, what credibility would I have? The players would question everything I said. For me, as a coach, you need to walk the talk.”

For Walker, Tuchel’s cold dismissal strongly suggests his long and distinguished international career has come to a quiet, unceremonious close.