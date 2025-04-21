THOSE COMPLAINING OF HIGH MEALIE MEAL PRICES ARE LAZY – MUBANGA



SMALL and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Elias Mubanga has criticised those who complain about the price of mealie meal, suggesting that their grievances are rooted in a lack of initiative rather than a genuine scarcity of resources.



“Anyone who bemoans the cost of mealie meal simply because they are too lazy to grow their own maize is missing the point,” he said.



“The solution is within, your grasp is that all you need to do is find a field and start farming as the Zambian soil is rich and plentiful, with the potential to yield bountiful harvests of maize and other crops,” the minister implored.





Meanwhile, Mubanga noted that there was restoration of peace under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, claiming that Zambia’s socio-political environment has been successfully transformed from a chaotic environment into a peaceful paradise.



Mubanga said the days of unrest and discord are behind Zambians as citizens are now able to live their lives without fear or anxiety.



He said the citizens now feel safe in the knowledge that their safety and well-being are being prioritised by their government.



Mubanga stated that government’s current focus is on developing the country.



The minister was speaking when he addressed the people of Isoka in Muchinga Province yesterday.



Mubanga noted that in the past regime, peace was a fleeting concept, constantly undermined by political violence, civil unrest, and widespread corruption and Zambians were held hostage by the pervasive uncertainty and instability, unsure of what the future held for their families and their country.



Mubanga also detailed the transformation of the Zambian streets, marketplaces, and communities into spaces of serenity and harmony.



“Before his election, our streets and markets were plagued with unrest, violence, and uncertainty however, under President Hichilema’s watch, we have witnessed a marked decrease in conflict and crime, creating a safer and more secure environment for our citizens,” he said.



Mubanga also assured citizens that the distribution of fertilizer, a crucial element in their agricultural livelihoods will be handled in a just and transparent manner.



He asserted that President Hichilema has made it clear that corruption and mismanagement will not be tolerated in his administration.



However, with this resolute stance, citizens are rest assured that government’s precious resources will be distributed fairly and efficiently with no room for theft or embezzlement.



He added that any attempts to manipulate the system would not be tolerated.



“In the past, there were some individuals who sought to exploit the fertilizer subsidy program for their own gain using the NRCs of deceased relatives or family members who were not farmers however, let me warn you now that the days of such fraudulent practices are over.”



By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba