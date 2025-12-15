Those rejecting Given Lubinda’s presidency in the PF must face the whip – Chishimba Kambwili

Lubinda is PF president, general conference not needed – Kambwili



FORMER Roan Constituency member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says Given Lubinda is not PF faction acting president but the president of the party.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Kambwili said according to the party constitution, when a president of the party dies, the vice president automatically assumes the role of presidency.





The former cabinet minister who is also an aspiring PF presidential candidate said there was no need for the party to hold a general conference when it already has a president.





He warned that party members who don’t want to recognise Lubinda as their president will face serious consequences.



“We have had this kind of indiscipline in the PF because people think he’s the acting president. As a founder of the PF and one who was involved in drafting the party constitution, the PF constitution has two provisions such as, in the absence of the president, the vice president acts but when the president dies, automatically the vice president assumes the full role of being president,” he explained.





“Comrade zayelo, in case you don’t know yourself, I’m telling you today that you are the president of the PF and all those who don’t want to recognise you as such will face the whip. As far as the constitution is concerned, we don’t have a vacancy in the office of the president. We only have a flag bearer.”





He said Lubinda had shown true leadership by allowing the party to prepare for a general conference, despite being the president.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 15, 2025