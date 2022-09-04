THOSE SUPPORTING THE INSULT ON WOMEN ARE MORALLY BANKRUPT – CHIVUBE

….As she advises Saboi Imboela to consider getting back to her music career because politics is about integrity and dignity.

UPND National Trustee Mrs Grace Chivube commonly known as Mama G has expressed displeasure and dissatisfaction over the insults against the women attributed to PeP president Mr Sean Tembo.

Mrs Chivube said it’s unfortunate that someone born from a woman can undress women in such a manner and hide behind politics. She added that it is morally wrong to insult and politicians must avoid politics of insults as it adds no value.

Mrs Chivube said this when she officiated at the Kabwata constituency UPND Women’s Wing UPND anniversary celebrations which was organized by women under the sponsorship of Kabwata constituency member of Parliament Hon Andrew Tayengwa.

Mrs Chivube thanked women for coming together and remember their victory day and that they should always remain united and support each other.

And UPND National women’s wing secretary Mrs Christabel Sindele said it was encouraging to see how organized the Kabwata women are and that it should continue.

And UPND Lusaka Province women’s vice treasurer Mrs Joyce mubiana urged the women to always support each other and demonstrate the true Love.

Meanwhile UPND Kabwata constituency chairlady Mrs Alice Matinanga Nalonda took time to elaborate the birth of UPND to get to where it is and that Kabwata constituency is a special constituency more especially that it first gave birth to UPND member of Parliament in 2001 and later in 2021 which shouldn’t be taken for granted.

She said it’s unfortunate that some people have failed to adapt to the real way of life which UPND Government has provided as no one is being threatened or beaten by the cadres which was the case previously.

The UPND chairlady Mrs Alice Matinanga Nalonda thanked the UPND Kabwata constituency member of Parliament Hon Andrew Tayengwa for his continued support to the women in the Constituency.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM