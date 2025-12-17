Those who voted in favour of Bill 7 executed the murder of democracy in Zambia- Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya writes:::



MURDERERS OF DEMOCRACY in National Assembly Bill No. 7 of 2025.



——————-



Those who voted in favour of Bill 7 executed the murder of democracy in Zambia.





Those who drafted Bill 7 schemed the murder of democracy in Zambia.



Those who executed and those who schemed the murder of democracy in Zambia acted against citizens of Zambia of now and of the future.





The citizens of Zambia of now will hold you accountable, they will respond to you as you deserve on the judgement day. Remember only few months remain.





Citizens of the future will reflect upon you with the contempt your actions deserve. Your spirits will hoover in anguish of having destroyed a country once so good.





Posterity will be unbiased.



How can you create a precedence of ignoring court judgements? What do you think the direction of this country should look like after you have created this precedent?





Why should fear replace peace under your watch? What would it profit a man to gain the whole mineral wealth and destroy the country?



Those who voted for Bill 7 are worse than those who crafted it.





I say so because those who voted for it had a court judgement to refer to. They had the LAZ position to refer to. They had the OASIS forum and the Church to refer to, but yet they decided to vote in favour of the Bill condemned by all these credible overseers.





In contrast those who crafted Bill 7 only had their selfish ambitions, their self importance, their self deluding and their bounded view of the state of the nation to refer to. All these are severely finite view points which are more excusable than those above.





You are murderers of democracy – the ghosts of democracy will haunt you to its restoration.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK17.12.2025