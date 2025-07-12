Thousands of Arsenal fans sign Petition against signing Noni Madueke

Thousands of Arsenal fans have signed an online petition aimed at blocking the club’s move to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Madueke, 23, has recently emerged as a surprise target for the Gunners as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options. Reports suggest Arsenal have already submitted a £50 million offer after agreeing personal terms with the England international.

The club’s hierarchy have done their due diligence, consulting people who have worked with Madueke, and appear convinced he’s worth the investment. However, many supporters strongly disagree.

According to the Mirror, a fan using the name Blaze Fifty launched a ‘#NOTOMADUEKE’ petition on change.org, which has already attracted over 2,000 signatures since Wednesday.

In the petition, Blaze Fifty wrote:

“Arsenal fans deserve better. We are so close to success and instead of capitalising on the squad we have, it seems we’re taking two steps back just like in the last three transfer windows.

We can surely do better than Madueke and [Viktor] Gyokeres. Show some ambition—repay the fans for the way we’ve backed the club for the past two decades.”

While many Arsenal fans have voiced support for the petition, rival supporters have taken the opportunity to mock the club’s fan base as negotiations continue.

“They could be anybody from any clubs,” one rival fan posted on X. “Any genuine fan would back the club’s choices.”

Another pointed out: “This is the same team that’s been crying out for a backup for Bukayo [Saka], and now suddenly Madueke isn’t good enough. Which top player is going to come and be a backup to Bukayo anyway?”

Some Arsenal fans themselves expressed embarrassment over the petition. One wrote: “Absolutely disgraceful behaviour. We really are the worst fan base in the world.”

Meanwhile, Madueke is currently with Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. The Blues will be aiming for their second Club World Cup title when they face European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.