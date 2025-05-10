Copperbelt Province Minister Hon. Elisha Matambo writes….



Beloved Citizens,



THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE TURNED- UP IN LUANSHYA TO INTERACT WITH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





Today,were privileged to join Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema as he interacted with the people of Luanshya at Mpatamato Grounds in Luanshya, Copperbelt.





We reminded the people of the significant achievements made by President Hichilema in Luanshya District, including the revamping of the mining sector , improvement of road infrastructure, and other sectors. These achievements have a positive impact on Luanshya and the entire Copperbelt.





We urged the people of Luanshya District, Copperbelt, and beyond to continue supporting President Hichilema. We encouraged citizens not to look back but to move forward, knowing that President Hichilema has a special place in his heart for the people of Luanshya and the entire country.





We thanked the people of Luanshya for turning up in thousands to come and interact with our Head of State Mr Hakainde Hichilema.



Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister